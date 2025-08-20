Peer-to-peer advisors a cornerstone of Wayne County teen suicide prevention effort

The Brief The Hope Empowerment Coalition under Growth Works is working to improve mental health among teens. About 19 high schools in Wayne County are using the program with peer-to-peer advising.



As kids head back to school, an effort is underway to help eliminate adolescent suicide and depression.

In western Wayne County, they’re using a peer-to-peer model to help children and teens.

The CDC’s data shows the depth of the crisis facing America’s teens. In 2023 more than one in five high school students seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, and nearly one in 10 actually tried.

The same survey found almost 40 percent reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, underscoring the weight of this ongoing mental health emergency.

Brian Galdes has been there, where no parent wants to be.

"Bethany was just this beautiful angel. She was so smart, she was actually top of her class," he said. "She was so artistic, stunningly beautiful, but she also dealt with depression.

"It was difficult - very difficult. We lost her and really the world lost an angel."

His step-daughter took her own life - and was only 17 years old.

"It really drives me. If we can stop one person from taking their life then all the work that we’ve done is worth it," Galdes said.

Across nine school districts in western Wayne County, Galdes leads the Hope Empowerment Coalition under Growth Works.

It has trained more than 5,500 adults to spot the signs. But arguably the biggest breakthrough for the program is kids talking with other kids, peer-to-peer.

"If we have students speaking that are educated in what mental health actually is, talking about mental health, like they’re speaking with a friend - I think that’s could really save lives," said Victoria Mirch, a peer advisor.

"When a student is in crisis, their friends and peers are the first to know," Galdes said.

Josh Peterson is another peer advisor.

"You really want to talk to them and be open with them," he said. "Personally students have come to me, and you want to be open about what you’ve dealt with, and how you’ve overcome it, and that you’re there for them."

Galdes is excited about the coalition’s student leadership program involving all participating 19 high schools.

The children will give the adults ideas on how to best support their peers. Galdes says the coalition model could be duplicated elsewhere - and they are considering it, to make sure kids never have to suffer alone.

For more information on the Hope Empowerment Coalition's suicide prevention program, CLICK HERE.