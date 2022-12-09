Penguin at Michigan zoo saved after eating dime

article

A penguin is recovering after eating a dime at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

While receiving a routine exam, an X-ray showed a metal object in the stomach of Picchu, a Magellanic penguin.

(Photo: John Ball Zoo)

Endoscopy equipment was used to remove the object, a dime. According to the zoo, the metal appearance closely resembled the shiny appearance of a fish.

(Photo: John Ball Zoo)

The zoo said it isn't uncommon for people to throw objects into animal enclosures. It is using this case to remind people of the dangers of doing that.