Periods of rain expected to continue until Saturday afternoon

A Flood Warning is up for the Clinton River near Clinton Township in Macomb County until further notice. Minor flooding is occurring there with flood stage (16.0 ft). anticipated after midnight.

Periods of rain continue overnight as a stationary boundary and Low pressure to our south slowly moves north. This means the rain to the north of the city (think Pontiac, Troy, Royal Oak, New Baltimore) will see sporadic rain in the light to moderate range.

Viewers south and west of the city, Monroe, South Monroe, Adrian, Dundee, Ann Arbor, will get heavier and longer-lasting rain. As much as half an inch more rain is expected south.

Rain will continue through Saturday morning, tapering off by noon as Low pressure moves east, away from us.

Happy to share drier air then moves in, which means we get some rain-free days.

As High pressure takes over, a southwest wind direction brings warmer temperatures Sunday, in the low 80s. Sun and more clouds Monday with hotter readings: 87. We'll watch Tuesday for potential for rain, otherwise variably cloudy, 86. Dry for Wednesday and Thursday with the threat of rain returning Friday. Overnight lows mild, in the mid-60s.