Heavy rain again closes I-94 in Detroit after June's closure that lasted days

Parts of I-94 are closed in Detroit on Friday. It is the second time the freeway has been closed due to flooding in less than a month.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, I-94 is closed in both directions at the Lodge Freeway. The westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at I-75, and the eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed at I-96.

The northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway are also closed at Jefferson Avenue due to flooding.

Heavy rain is expected to continue until mid-afternoon, with moderate rain lasting into Saturday.

Wayne County is under a flood warning until 5:15 p.m.

Flood advisories have also been issued for Washtenaw County until 4 p.m. and Oakland and Macomb counties until 5 p.m.

Friday's weather follows June's rain event that led to President Joe Biden approving a disaster declaration for the state. That declaration, approved this week, unlocks federal funds that can be used for damage done by flooding as well as tornados that hit Michigan the same weekend.

Heavy rainfall on June 25 closed I-94 for days. One stretch on the eastbound side of the freeway was closed for a week.

Flooding on I-94 in Detroit after heavy rain in June 2021.

The flooding also forced closures on other Metro Detroit freeways, including I-96, Southfield Freeway, I-75, and the Lodge, but I-94's was the worst and remained closed long after the other roads reopened.

Numerous homeowners also suffered damages to houses when their basements flooded.

