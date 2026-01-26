Perry Johnson enters Michigan governor race

article

Republican Perry Johnson is seeking to be Michigan's next governor, he announced Monday.

"Michigan families and small businesses deserve a government that works as hard as they do," Johnson said in a campaign announcement. "We can deliver better services at lower cost by running state government with the same efficiency, accountability, and a results-driven mindset we used to help save the auto industry and businesses across the country."

According to the businessman's campaign, his focuses include fiscal discipline and efficiency in government, but his biggest priority is eliminating income tax.

"Eliminating the income tax is about fairness and growth," Johnson said. "We want people to keep their money and live their dreams. When people keep more of what they earn, they invest, spend, and grow our economy right here in Michigan. With disciplined budgeting and efficient government, we can responsibly phase out the income tax without sacrificing essential services. This improved tax policy will attract people from across the country to our beautiful state."

Perry previously attempted to run for governor in 2022, but did not make it onto the ballot over fraudulent signatures. He declined to launch a write-in campaign in Michigan's 2022 gubernatorial primary after a judge ruled he would not appear on the ballot.

Big picture view:

Perry joins a long list of candidates seeking the state's top office.

Republican hopefuls include former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox, U.S. Rep. John James, Republican Senate Leader Aric Nesbitt and Anthony Hudson, who ran for Congress last year.