Person of interest arrested in hit-and-run of child in Royal Oak Twp

The Brief A hit-and-run in Royal Oak Township has left a child hospitalized. A person of interest was arrested Monday night and a vehicle seized, state police said. The juvenile pedestrian was struck Sunday night on WB Eight Mile, east of Wyoming.



Michigan State Police say a person of interest has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run of a child in Royal Oak Township.

New Info:

Investigators say that the person of interest was taken into custody Monday night, and that a vehicle believed to have been used in the crash has been seized.

The juvenile pedestrian remained hospitalized last night and continues to be treated for injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

The child was hit on westbound Eight Mile Road, east of Wyoming Avenue at about 11:17 p.m. that night, said Michigan State Police Second District on X, formerly Twitter.

The driver involved fled the scene, traveling westbound on 8 Mile Road.

The investigation is being conducted by the Metro North Post and detectives from the Second District Headquarters Special Investigation Section.

"The investigation remains active," the post said. "We appreciate the public’s assistance and patience as this investigation continues. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."