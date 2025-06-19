Person of interest found in shooting where pickup truck was hit by gunfire in Dearborn Heights

The Brief A shooting incident in Dearborn Heights left a pickup truck hit by gunfire. The incident took place at Hipp Street and Powers Avenue. Dearborn Heights police found who they were looking for after speaking to witnesses and gotten reports of shots fired.



A shooting near the southern edge of Dearborn Heights shook a neighborhood and left a man of faith calling for calm.

The backstory:

Police say two vehicles were involved and one of them was later found riddled with bullets.

"Have some faith and have some patience," said Deacon Lorenzo Porter Lott, Freedom Fellowship Church. "People should learn to calm down, take a moment, count to three, whatever you got to do, and just calm down because when the bullets come out the gun they can’t go back."

The shooting happened Tuesday, near the southern border of Dearborn Heights at Hipp Street and Powers Avenue, not far from Freedom Fellowship Church.

"We saw a couple of police cars parked there, I guess they were looking for whoever they had a description of," Porter Lott said.

There were no injuries.

Witnesses told them a black SUV and a gray pickup truck had been involved. By the time officers got there, both were gone… they later found the pickup with bullet holes.

Porter Lott is a Marine veteran. He’s seen war. But the kind of conflict he’s pleading against is preventable.

"Think about what you’re doing," he said. "Are you willing to go to jail for life for a simple situation."

Once the investigation wraps, the case heads to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office.