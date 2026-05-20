Person of interest sketch released in connection to Farmington Hills park homicide

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The Brief Farmington Hills police released a sketch of a person of interest in the finding of a body on a park trail. The body of Richard Alan Harris was found in Woodland Hills Park in Farmington Hills on May 3. Police say the person in the sketch was seen in the park before Harris arrived and was placed near Harris that day.



Farmington Hills police have released a sketch of a person of interest connected to a body found in Woodland Hills Park.

The backstory:

The victim was identified as Richard Alan Harris of Farmington Hills. Police said the death of Harris, 65, is a homicide.

The person of interest sketch created after being seen by several witnesses in the Woodland Hills Park on May 3. Michigan State Police assisted in the case by providing the sketch.

The person of interest is described as a man, 20 to 30 years old, of average height with a slender build, black hair, a scruffy beard and olive-toned skin.

Some witnesses observed this male in the park prior to Harris’ arrival and others placed him in proximity to Harris.

Investigators believe that the man described in the sketch may have information that could assist in this investigation.

The scene at Woodland Hills Park after the body of Richard Alan Harris was discovered on a trail.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the individual in the sketch is urged to contact the Police Department’s command desk at 248-871-2610. Callers may remain anonymous.

Harris' identity was released by investigators with his family's permission.

A call came in at 4 p.m. on May 3 after someone traversing a park located off of 26655 Farmington Road came upon the body of a deceased man on a trail.

After the caller was interviewed, evidence technicians and detectives responded to the location and further investigated the scene.