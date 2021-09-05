Person looking for dropped item hit by semi on I-94

The Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that has left one person with life threatening injuries.

According to police, early investigating has determined that three people crossed I-94 near Martin Street around 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

After reaching the other side, one of the pedestrians turned around and entered the westbound I-94 lanes of traffic. It is suspected they were looking for a dropped item.

A Semi driver was traveling in the middle lane and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered critical/life threatening injuries and was transported to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit by EMS.

The other two pedestrians left the scene before troopers arrived. The two males did not stop at the crash scene. The investigation is ongoing.