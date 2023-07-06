Person of interest in custody after fatal Dearborn shooting

A Dearborn shooting that left a man dead Thursday is under investigation.

Police officers found a 28-year-old man dead when they responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Olmstead around 12:55 a.m.

"While our investigators continue to work diligently to gather evidence into this tragic incident, we have determined that there are no additional risks to the safety of the community at this time," Dearborn Police Cmdr. Timothy McHale said.

Police said a person of interest is in custody.