Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police want to talk to driver after fatal shooting on west side

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a driver who was in the area when a man was shot and killed last month.

The 22-year-old victim was killed around 8 a.m. July 22 in the area of Lyndon and Bentler on the city's west side. 

Police said they would like to talk to the driver and any passengers who were in a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels.

Read Next: Nurse practitioner arrested trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.