Person of interest wanted in connection to homicide investigation on Detroit's east side

A person of interest is wanted by the Detroit Police Department for their connection to a homicide that occurred on Detroit's east side Saturday night.

Around 8:20 p.m. inside of a gas station in the 18000 block of Conant, an unknown suspect, and a 38-year-old male victim were involved in an altercation when the suspect pulled a gun and fired shots. The suspect then left the location on foot.

The victim died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking to speak to the person of interest who was at the location at the time of the incident and may have information pertaining to the crime.

If anyone recognizes the person of interest or has information regarding the crime, please contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.