Person shot in front of Orchid Theatre in Ferndale

What they're saying:

Ferndale police are searching for the individuals involved in a shooting at the Orchid Theatre.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 13 while officers were patrolling on foot downtown. The officers heard multiple gunshots in the Woodward alley between Nine Mile and West Troy Street.

Within less than a minute, a victim was located near the entrance of the Orchid Theatre (141 West Nine Mile Road). The victim, a Warren man, had been shot one time in the groin area, according to police.

The officers began lifesaving aid until Ferndale Fire and Rescue arrived. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"Our officers responded within seconds of hearing gunfire and immediately rendered lifesaving aid to the victim," said Ferndale Deputy Chief David Spellman. "Their quick response stabilized the victim until Ferndale Fire arrived."

According to preliminary information, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle that immediately fled the area.

"We want to thank Ferndale Fire, the Michigan State Police, and the Hazel Park, Oak Park, and Royal Oak police departments for their assistance during the incident," said Spellman.

What you can do:

The Ferndale Police Department is asking anyone who has information, video footage or anyone who witnessed the shooting to call detectives at 248-541-3650, extension 5.