Person shot at Mott Community College in Flint; suspect in custody

The Brief A person was shot in an isolated incident at Mott Community College on Jan. 10. The person was shot in a bathroom at the Ballenger Field House around 3:45 p.m. Police have the suspect in custody.



A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Mott Community College on Saturday.

What we know:

Around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 10, a person was shot in a bathroom at the Ballenger Field House. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say this shooting was an isolated incident. A suspect is in custody, and there are no known threats to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what the circumstances of the shooting are. The condition of the person who was shot is unknown.

What they're saying:

"We thank the Mott Community College Department of Public Safety for their swift and professional actions, as well as the dedicated support of the City of Flint Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office," Mott Community College said. "The college’s thoughts are with those affected by this incident."

The college will be providing counseling and support service information to students and employees.