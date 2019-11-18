Person trapped in Detroit manhole 10 feet under, DFD working rescue

article

The Detroit Fire Department is working to rescue a person stuck in a manhole.

Sometime Monday afternoon, a person became trapped about 10 feet beneath the surface. Chopper footage of the scene showed DFD members using an excavator to move dirt, creating a large hole in the ground. Dozens of crew members and multiple emergency vehicles were on scene.

The rescue operation is taking place at 6563 University Place in Detroit.

We'll update this story as more details come in.