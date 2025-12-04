Pete Buttigieg to speak at Detroit Auto Show's Mobility Global Forum

article

The Brief Pete Buttigieg will serve as a keynote speaker at the Detroit Auto Show's Mobility Global Forum. This forum is scheduled to take place during the media and industry days. More than 60 other people are also expected to speak.



Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will serve as a keynote speaker at the Detroit Auto Show's Mobility Global Forum.

He is expected to speak about workforce development and mobility, including attracting new workers to auto manufacturing, on the first day of the forum, which will be held Jan. 14, 2026. This event takes place during the non-public media and industry days.

More than 60 other industry leaders and experts are also expected to speak during the forum. These speakers haven't been announced yet.

This year's forum, presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Office of Future Mobility and Electrification on day one and Walker-Miller Energy Services on day two, has a theme of "Transforming Mobility: Innovation, Integration and Impact."

Detroit Auto Show details

The Detroit Auto Show will be open to the public from Jan. 17-25.

Tickets are available now.