Pete Buttigieg to speak at Detroit Auto Show's Mobility Global Forum

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  December 4, 2025 8:02am EST
Detroit Auto Show
Pete Buttigieg (Photo: Detroit Auto Show)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will serve as a keynote speaker at the Detroit Auto Show's Mobility Global Forum.

He is expected to speak about workforce development and mobility, including attracting new workers to auto manufacturing, on the first day of the forum, which will be held Jan. 14, 2026. This event takes place during the non-public media and industry days.

More than 60 other industry leaders and experts are also expected to speak during the forum. These speakers haven't been announced yet.

Related

Racing Day returning for the 2026 Detroit Auto Show
Racing Day returning for the 2026 Detroit Auto Show

Racing Day, a popular event from the Detroit Grand Prix, returns to the city for the 2026 Detroit Auto Show.

This year's forum, presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Office of Future Mobility and Electrification on day one and Walker-Miller Energy Services on day two, has a theme of "Transforming Mobility: Innovation, Integration and Impact."

Detroit Auto Show details

The Detroit Auto Show will be open to the public from Jan. 17-25.

Tickets are available now.

The Source: This information is from a Detroit Auto Show press release. 

Detroit Auto Show