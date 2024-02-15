article

Pete Hoekstra has been recognized as the leader of the Michigan Republican Party by the national party following months of uncertainty over who was guiding the state's political chapter.

Hoekstra was selected to be the next chair of the Michigan Republican Party after a faction of party officials voted to oust Kristina Karamo from the leadership position. His elevation could help stabilize a party that's been adrift since it nominated Karamo to the chair position last year.

She served as the head of the party for less than a year before a revolt from within toppled her.

The Republican National Committee said Karamo was "properly removed" by the state party, its legal team had previously confirmed.

In a statement, Hoekstra said both the RNC and Donald Trump had recognized him as the "duly elected Chair" of the state party.

"It is time for the former Chair who was properly removed in accordance with the MIGOP bylaws to end her misinformation campaign," he said. "She should join the fight to re-elect Donald Trump rather than dividing this Party.

"Since I was elected Chairman, we have moved full-steam ahead to develop a plan to elect Republicans across Michigan. We are ready to execute. We must put our nose to the grindstone over the next several months and focus on party unity to secure a red-wave victory in November."

Hoekstra previously served as a U.S. ambassador in the Trump administration, as well as a Congressional representative for Michigan's second district in the 90s and 2000s.