Pfizer shot expected to get teen approval as doctors see rise in younger Covid cases

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is showing a 96 percent efficacy rate in kids between the ages of 12 to 17. This, as Pfizer's shot could be approved for teens over 12 very soon.

"At Serenity and Beaumont and at all of our facilities, we are seeing 20 to 30 kids a day with Covid," said Dr. Hannan Alsahlani, Serenity Pediatrics.

There has been plenty of debate whether teens 12 to 15 years of age receive the COVID-19 vaccine. FOX 2 spoke to a grandmother of a 14-year-old who said, yes.

"I think an ounce of protection is worth a pound of cure," said Thelma Cox.

The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12 to 15 years old by early next week. It comes as Moderna reports its Covid-19 vaccine is 96-percent effective in kids ages 12 to 17.

"One out of five positive tests in past surge were in children," said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Henry Ford Health System. "This approval of the Pfizer vaccine for the younger population is welcome to protect our children, which is very important and also to protect their family who is around them."

But a mom of four including one that will soon turn 12 years old, has mixed emotions.

"I'm sort of on the fence whether or not I will give it to my kids," Krista Trepod said.

Dr. Alsahlani who is also a mother of four, supports offering the vaccine to kids

"A million percent, I can’t wait," she said. "Two of our four daughters are in the age range of being 12 to 14. They will be getting it as soon as it becomes available - and they are excited to get it."

Doctors say the vaccine is effective and safe for your child.

"This is not new technology the science has been around for over a century," Dr. Alsahlani said.

Some parents and grandparents believe getting the vaccine to kids will help make in-person learning safer.

Right now Cox’s grandchild is using virtual learning.

"They can’t go to school so she says she is just miserable," she said.

Some educators like RochesterSchools Supt. Dr Robert Shaner, say it’s too early to tell how vaccinating kids will impact in-person learning.

"I'm not sure what we can say it means for in-person learning because nothing with this pandemic is predictable, and there is certainly nothing for sure." he said "We hope public health officials will give our parents information to make an informed decision."

But for now these medical professionals believe vaccinating kids is the right thing to do and it will help achieve community immunity

Advertisement

"The higher number of vaccinated people the quicker we will return to normalcy," said Dr. Alsahlani. "The safer our country will be."