Philanthropist Florine Mark, former Weight Watchers owner dies, leaves lasting legacy

Florine Mark, the Weight Watchers pioneer, philanthropist and motivational speaker, has died.

For decades -- the prominent businesswoman also served as a leader in the local Jewish community.



"My heart is really hurting it’s hard to believe," said Sheri Mark, Florine's oldest child. "My mom was larger than life."

In fact, she made her own way in business.

"She taught us growing up that your gender doesn’t matter - you can do it all," she said.

And she did.

"At the time when Florine started her franchise, she was the largest franchise of Weight Watchers International and she took the franchise into Michigan and she led that franchise to go into 17 states, Canada, and Mexico," said Sheryl Fellows, Weight Watchers and family friend.

But Mark wasn’t just focused on her career, she also knew that true success meant giving back.

"She gave her time and philanthropic time to many organizations she was a trailblazer with women, she just recently got an award Friday night," Sheri said. "And it was for the Women’s International Forum."

Pictures from Friday’s event show Mark looking vibrant and radiant - but less than 24 hours later, Mark would see images of the aftermath of a violent attack by Hamas on Israel. A country where some of her children and loved ones call home.

Sheri and Florine Mark in a photo taken the night before Florine's death.

"We just took my mom to Israel three weeks ago for my nephew's wedding and he is now called up to fight in the IDF," Sheri said. "She was so worried she call us three times a day. It’s just horrible, the hatred in the world."

FOX 2: "Do you think it’s safe to say that had this not happened she still be alive?"

"Oh yeah, yeah, this was very sudden - she wasn’t sick, she was the healthiest person I knew," Sheri said. "This was pretty sudden."

Florine Mark sold her Weight Watchers franchise nearly two years ago and at the time of her passing was passionate about her newest project, her widely popular podcast "Today's Takeaway."

But despite all her achievements, the compassion she showed toward others and the legacy she leaves behind for others to family this is her greatest legacy

"Her children grandchildren her family," Sheri said. "It’s a huge loss for our family."

Florine Mark of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 13 October 2023. The Funeral will be held at Adat Shalom Synagogue on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Rabbi Rachel Shere and Hazzan Daniel Gross will officiate. Interment will be held at Hebrew Memorial Park, 33230 Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035.



