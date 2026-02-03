Phone alerts about missing 6-year-old Madison Heights boy are old; county notified of error

article

The Brief Several emergency alerts were sent to phones Sunday as police searched for a missing 6-year-old boy with autism. However, some people are just now receiving the alerts, which are no longer active because the boy was found. Police have alerted the county to this error.



Some people who live in and around Madison Heights continue to receive phone alerts about a missing child who was safely found Sunday night.

Several alerts were sent about the missing 6-year-old boy with autism on Sunday, including one asking people in the area to check their cameras and another update when he was located. However, some people are receiving those messages now.

The Madison Heights Police Department said the county has been alerted so that the messages can be canceled.

Related article

The backstory:

On Sunday evening, Madison Heights police shared that they were looking for a child in the area of 12 Mile and Dequindre.

In addition to social media posts, people in the area were sent a number of emergency alerts asking for help locating the missing boy. He was later found safely inside a neighbor's home.