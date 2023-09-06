PHOTOS: Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Randy Houser at Arts, Beats & Eats

article

Big acts took the stage all Labor Day weekend for Arts, Beats & Eats.

The annual festival in downtown Royal Oak showcases both well-known and up-and-coming artists and musicians across genres.

This year's headliners included Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Bell Biv DeVoe, along with other national acts American Authors, Collective Soul, and Randy Houser.

Miss the festival? Here's photos of some of the national acts:

Halestorm

Halestorm performed an explosive set that left fans hoping for another encore on Saturday night.

Taking the stage after Collective Soul, the rockers performed more than a dozen tracks to a packed crowd well into the night.

Image 1 of 26 ▼ (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Randy Houser and Russell Dickerson

Singers Randy Houser and Russell Dickerson rounded out a day full of country Sunday.

From high-energy songs to slower, melodic tunes, they kept the audience moving.