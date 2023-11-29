article

Detroit police have released photos of a suspect's vehicle involved in a triple hit-and-run from Nov. 25.

The crash happened at 5:35 p.m. at Schoolcraft and Rutland last Saturday when three women crossing the street were hit by a black Cadillac DTS. The model year is thought to be between 2006 to 2013 with the sedan having front-end damage previously.

Three women were struck by the Cadillac - ages 25, 34, and 50. The two younger women are still listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, while the 50-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Two photos of the suspect's vehicle were released by DPD in Wednesday's release.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv



