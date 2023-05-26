Pickup truck leaves scene of hit-and-run that injured cyclist in northern Oakland County

Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a cyclist riding in northern Oakland County was struck by a pickup truck early Thursday evening.

The cyclist only suffered minor injuries to his legs and back from the crash and declined further treatment after first responders arrived.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received a 911 call around 5:15 p.m. after learning that a white pickup truck had left the scene immediately after a crash.

According to the victim who was interviewed by police after they arrived at the scene in Groveland Township, they were traveling on Ortonville Road near Oakwood Road when they were struck.

Witnesses also told police the suspect driver was a young male.

The truck was a silver quad cab that likely has front bumper damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro North post at (248) 584-5740