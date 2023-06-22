Pilot, passenger injured when glider crashes during emergency landing in Livingston County

article

A glider pilot and passenger suffered serious injuries after a crash during an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon in Livingston County.

Police said a witness saw the glider flying low over trees before there was a puff of dust just before 3 p.m. The glider crashed into a field on Unadilla Road north of Doyle Road in Unadilla.

The pilot and passenger were airlifted to the University of Michigan hospital and are expected to survive. The crash remains under investigation.