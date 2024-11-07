Pipe bombs donated in box at Michigan thrift store

Police in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say several pipe bombs were found in a donated box at a thrift store on Wednesday.

According to police, an employee at New Beginnings Thrift Shop in Harbor Springs picked up a cardboard box on Wednesday and discovered the pipe bombs.

The worker was looking inside the box and discovered tools and other items. When the employee checked out what else was in the box, they found what they believed to be pipe bombs.

The MSP Bomb Squad and a canine team were called to the scene. After an x-ray of the pipe bombs, one was found to have a fuse and powder.

The bomb was taken by MSP. A sweep of the business was done but no other explosive items were found.

Police are still investigating and did not say if any suspects were identified.