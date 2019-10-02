Pistons "clap in" young Detroit students on Count Day

Some students in Detroit got a special welcome when they showed up at school on Wednesday.

Wednesday was Count Day, which marks the beginning of a two-week timeframe in which all public schools in Michigan tally the number of students in attendance (October 2-16).

The Detroit Pistons dance and dunk teams, Mascot Hooper and AAA employees were there to clap in students as they walked to class at Samuel Gompers Elementary School.

"I think it's awesome that the Pistons come out to encourage the youth to stay in school not only on Count Day but every day," parent Ernest Solomon told us. "I think it's awesome that this happened, I really enjoyed myself. I'm excited - I want to go back to school!"

Count Day is when 90% of state funding is decided and recorded.

"The State takes a count of all the students within the State of Michigan, and every child matters," Gompers principal Bobbie Posie Milner told us. "I'm really excited to have them come and make sure [the students] show up and show out on Count Day."

Basketballs and ticket vouchers will be provided at a later date to DPSCD students with perfect attendance during the two-week period.