Pistons extend contract for coach J.B. Bickerstaff after playoff round win

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One day after becoming just the 15th team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 deficit in a playoff series to win, the Pistons are locking their head coach down.

Pistons coach J. B. Bickerstaff had his contract extended, announced Trajan Langdon, the team president of basketball operations.

Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.

After defeating the Magic, the Pistons advanced to the second round of the playoffs to play Bickerstaff's former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bickerstaff has recorded a 104-60 (.634) regular season record in two seasons with Detroit, including two consecutive playoff appearances. He has a career regular season record of 359-350 (.506) in 10 NBA seasons as a head coach, including five playoff appearances.