Pistons superfan from South Korea becomes unofficial Detroit ambassador

The Brief Tom Hur visited the 313 to take in a couple Pistons games - to watch his favorite team. Hur's posts and videos of his Detroit visit went far and wide, attracting to the Motor City. Aside from the Pistons, Hur said he has fallen in love with the city and all it offers.



A Pistons fan from South Korea flew 6,000 miles just to watch some games and indirectly, become an ambassador for the City of Detroit.

The backstory:

You may have seen Tom Hur enjoy his adventures in the 313 on social media - and he is having the time of his life.

He has gotten to try several different kinds of Detroit-style pizza to trying on a pair of Buffs, to meeting his favorite player Cade Cunningham.

"it’s so beautiful. it’s been beautiful - the people, the food, the architecture, everything has been perfect for me," he said.

FOX 2: "What was it like meeting the Pistons and Cade Cunningham?"

"That's still fresh in my mind because that was last night," he said. "Meeting Cade was a dream come true. That was the best experience, because he actually saw me and said 'I know you,' 'Good seeing you, catch you later.'

"I was geeking out. And the Pistons, they have been so good to me. I have been such a big fan for such a long time and they welcomed me with open arms. It's been a great experience."

Hur, decked out in a Lions home jersey, got to meet some members of the team Thursday - and got to try on a pair of Buffs.

"It was such an honor," he said. "Everyone was telling me that I had to put Buffs on, because I had to get 'Buff-ed up.'

"The City of Detroit actually invited me into their office and gave me a lot of goods. They said I had to try these on, on behalf of the City of Detroit. I took it and was like, 'What up doe?'"

Hur was asked where his love of Detroit came from.

"I was a just a big fan for more than 15 years I guess, and loving the Pistons all these years, there were ups and downs - and a lot of downs - it made me love the Pistons and the City of Detroit," he said.

FOX 2: "You laughed when I said you’re becoming an ambassador for Detroit, what does that mean to you?"

"It means a lot," he said. "I really didn’t expect any of this. I came here to watch the Pistons and tour Detroit. I really just decided to document everything. The first night I went to have some Sweetwater wings as recommended by a lot of people."

Some of the online reaction was by native Detroiters transplanted into other cities feeling homesick, he said.

"I received a lot of messages that said you've done more than I have in the last 10 years here," Hur said. "I love how people really appreciate how I appreciate their city. It’s been a crazy ride."

The Lions invited him to a game but he’s returning home tomorrow. He said he’d like to come back for a Lions game, Tigers game and visit the Motown Museum and Henry Ford Museum.

Tom Hur