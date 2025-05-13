The Pita Post food truck expanding with Royal Oak storefront

article

The Brief The Pita Post food truck is opening a storefront on 14 Mile in Royal Oak. The restaurant will offer takeout, delivery, and catering.



A food truck that serves up a variety of pitas, salads, and more is expanding beyond being a mobile eatery.

The Pita Post plans to open a storefront soon in Royal Oak. Located at 2520 W. 14 Mile Rd., the brick-and-mortar will offer takeout, delivery, and catering from an expanded menu. The restaurant will include online ordering, as well as self-serve kiosks.

"The time has come, which means no more winter breaks, a bigger and more exciting menu, and much more," the business wrote in a post announcing the new addition.

The Pita Post food truck opened in 2013. Since then, it can be found around the Metro Detroit area catering events and serving Mediterranean food at other businesses.

An opening date hasn't been announced yet, but the restaurant said it plans to hold a grand opening in a few weeks.