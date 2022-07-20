Pizza Cat Max now open in old Ready Player One bar space in Detroit

The Detroit Pizza Cat Max location held its grand opening this week in the space formerly occupied by Ready Player One.

RPO, an arcade and bar in Greektown, closed suddenly earlier this year after occupying spot on Fort Street since 2017. Now, you can enjoy the arcade games with pizza, wings, and cocktails.

(Photo: Pizza Cat Max)

The restaurant with the slogan "keep pizza weird" offers pizzas that fit numerous diets, including vegan, dairy-free, vegetarian, keto, and gluten-free options.

Find Pizza Cat Max in the basement of 407 E Fort St.