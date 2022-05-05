Pizza joint coming to old Ready Player One bar space in Detroit

article

An Ohio-based pizza restaurant will fill the Ready Player One space in Detroit.

The barcade near Greektown closed suddenly earlier this year after occupying spot on Fort Street since 2017. That space is being replaced by Pizza Cat Max, a restaurant with an existing location in Toledo.

Pizza Cat recently took over the social media accounts of Ready Player One, posting messages about keeping pizza weird.

In March, Pizza Cat posted to its main account that a location was opening in Detroit but did not disclose the location. While little has been shared about the plan for Detroit, that post promised "a sit down experience, full bar, vintage arcade games, and nightlife."

According to the Pizza Cat website, the restaurant offers pizzas that fit numerous diets, including vegan, dairy-free, vegetarian, keto, and gluten-free options. It's expected to open this summer.

Pizza Cat Max will be in the basement of 407 E Fort St.