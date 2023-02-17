PizzaPlex in Detroit closes after seven years

A Southwest Detroit-based pizzeria known for its sustainable food practices says it will close at the end of February.

PizzaPlex plans to have its last day serving customers on Feb. 27. It was in operation in for seven years off of Vernor Highway.

"From the Neapolitan oven we sourced, to the events we hosted, to the team members who helped write and tell our story over the years, to the introduction of Filipino dishes on our menu - we made every single decision with deep intention, and we all tried our best," read a post from the restaurant on Facebook.

"So after living that dream, we share with heavy hearts that we have made the tough but necessary decision to close PizzaPlex after this month is over."

The idea behind the pizza restaurant started between friends that "spiraled" into far more ambitious plans, the owners said. A desire to bring people who love pizza and the planet together spawned into a restaurant with a nod to Neapolitan pizza and "equitable food service."

The restaurant's final day will be called Carpano Industry night. The crew has also started a gofundme to help with the transition.