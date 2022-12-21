Expand / Collapse search

Plane crashes at Stellantis in Auburn Hills during emergency landing

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
FOX 2 Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A plane crashed on the Stellantis North America Headquarters property in Auburn Hills when a pilot made an emergency landing Wednesday.

Police said the 63-year-old pilot from Detroit was experiencing engine trouble and started to land before crashing. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

No one else was on the plane, and no other vehicles were involved. 

(Photo: Auburn Hills Police)