Plane crashes at Stellantis in Auburn Hills during emergency landing
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A plane crashed on the Stellantis North America Headquarters property in Auburn Hills when a pilot made an emergency landing Wednesday.
Police said the 63-year-old pilot from Detroit was experiencing engine trouble and started to land before crashing. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.
No one else was on the plane, and no other vehicles were involved.
(Photo: Auburn Hills Police)