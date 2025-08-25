article

The Brief A West Bloomfield man is facing a litany of charges after he allegedly assaulted staff at a gym before fleeing police. Wesley Joh attacked workers at a Planet Fitness before nearly running over an officer as he attempted to escape, the West Bloomfield Township police said. Among the charges include assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon.



A West Bloomfield man is facing a litany of charges after an alleged assault at a Planet Fitness location spiraled into a nine-count felony warrant.

The 58-year-old man, identified by police as Wesley Joh, was arrested a day after the initial report. However, he wasn't taken into custody without incident after he tried to run over a police officer when law enforcement responded.

The backstory:

Joh faces nine charges stemming from a series of incidents that started at a Planet Fitness on Orchard Lake Road last week.

On Aug. 20, officers respond to a 911 call about an adult actively punching staff at the gym, including charging at staff with a metal object. He then left the gym and got into a vehicle to leave.

Police arrived at the gym at the time Joh was leaving, and he attempted to run over an officer who was on foot, according to West Bloomfield police.

After crashing into multiple police cruisers, he fled, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. The chase ended in a nearby neighborhood after Joh crashed into more police cruisers, eventually being forced to stop.

He physically resisted officers before being taken into custody. One officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The latest:

Joh was arraigned in the 48th District Court after the Oakland County Prosecutor's Officers issued the nine-count felony complaint.

He's charged with the following:

Count 1: Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder

Count 2: Flee & Elude a Police Officer-3rd Degree

Count 3, 4: Two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon - Felonious Assault

Count 5: Malicious Destruction of Police or Fire Property

Count 6, 7: Two counts of Assault/Resist/Obstruct a Police Officer

Count 8, 9: Two counts of Assault & Battery

He was given a $500,000 cash or surety bond. He'll be back in court on Sept. 4.

He remains incarcerated at the Oakland County Jail.

