Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Michigan State Police increase drunk driving patrols for Christmas, New Year's

More Michigan State Police troopers are on the road right now, looking for impaired drivers this holiday season.

These increased patrols will be in effect until Jan. 1 as part of the 2021 holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The National Association of Drug Court Professionals recognizes December as one of the most dangerous months because of an increase in impaired driving. President Joe Biden has declared December "National Impaired Driving Prevention Month."

"Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking or taken drugs endangers you, your passengers and everyone else on the road," said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning director. "Fatalities on our roadways are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance is deadly, illegal and selfish behavior."

According to MSP, last year there were 9,078 alcohol-involved crashes and 326 alcohol-involved fatalities.

The 2019 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by MSP showed that 41.9% of all fatal crashes involved alcohol, drugs or both

During the Christmas and New Year's periods from 2016 to 2020, there were 84 people killed in traffic crashes in Michigan, including 34 people who died in alcohol-related crashes.