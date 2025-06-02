'Plant lives don't matter': University of Michigan peony garden vandalized in possible Gaza protest

The Brief Police are investigating damage at a peony garden at the University of Michigan's Nichols Arboretum. Thousands of flowers were destroyed when they were cut off about 250 plants. Fliers referencing violence in Gaza were left that the garden.



Thousands of blooming peony flowers were destroyed early Sunday at a University of Michigan garden in a possible protest against the violence in Gaza.

Two-hundred and fifty plants, about ⅓ of the garden at the Nichols Arboretum had their flowers cut off, leaving behind bare patches in the historic garden that has been growing since the 1920s.

"These peonies are not just plants. They are living beings. They have been nurtured over generations, and bring joy, a sense of community, and connection to the natural world for so many people," said Tony Kolenic, the director of Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum.

Kolenic called the destruction an act of disregard.

No one has taken credit for the vandalism, but the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety said fliers that reference the violence in Gaza were left in the garden.

These fliers said in part, "Plant lives don't matter. Human lives do."

(Photo: University of Michigan Department of Public Safety)

They went on to reference how the garden can have 10,000 flowers blooming during peak season, and compare it to the number of Palestinians who have been killed and wounded.

The university has been the target of protests as violence continues to rage in the Middle East. Last year, a group of students set up an encampment on the campus' Diag as they called for the school to divest from Israel. The encampment was there for about a month before police dismantled it.

What's next:

Though Kolenic was disappointed by the vandalism, he said the garden is resilient and will bloom again.

In the meantime, police are searching for the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-763-1131, the confidential tip line at 800-863-1355 or email UM-DPSS-TIPS@umich.edu.