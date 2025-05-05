Nessel drops charges against protesters charged after University of Michigan pro-Palestine demonstration

article

The Brief All charges have been dropped against seven people charged with trespassing and resisting or obstruction of police after a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Michigan. The charges were issued after police broke up an encampment on the school's Diag last year. Despite dropping the charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement that her office stands by the decision to issue charges in the first place.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel dropped charges against seven people charged in connection with pro-Palestine protests at the University of Michigan last year.

The seven people were charged with trespassing and resisting or obstruction of police stemming from an encampment that was set up on the Diag of the Ann Arbor college in May 2024.

Despite dropping the charges, Nessel said in a statement that her office stands by the decision to issue charges in the first place, based on facts presented to her.

Related article

Read her full statement:

"When my office made the decision to issue charges of Trespassing and Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer in this matter, we did so based on the evidence and facts of the case. I stand by those charges and that determination.

"Despite months and months of court hearings, the Court has yet to make a determination on whether probable cause was demonstrated that the defendants committed these crimes, and if so, to bind the case over to circuit court for trial, which is the primary obligation of the district court for any felony offense. During this time, the case has become a lightning rod of contention.

"Baseless and absurd allegations of bias have only furthered this divide. The motion for recusal has been a diversionary tactic which has only served to further delay the proceedings. And now, we have learned that a public statement in support of my office from a local non-profit has been directly communicated to the Court. The impropriety of this action has led us to the difficult decision to drop these charges.

"These distractions and ongoing delays have created a circus-like atmosphere to these proceedings. While I stand by my charging decisions, and believe, based on the evidence, a reasonable jury would find the defendants guilty of the crimes alleged, I no longer believe these cases to be a prudent use of my department’s resources, and, as such, I have decided to dismiss the cases."

Dig deeper:

Pro-Palestine activists set up an encampment at U of M's Diag. These demonstrators were calling on the school to divest from Israel amid ongoing violence in Gaza. The activists remained camped out there for about a month in the spring of 2024 before police broke up the demonstration.

When police arrived on May 21, 2024, they said about 50 people were there. They were asked to leave voluntarily before police began removing them, according to the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety.

Police and protesters clashed as the encampment was broken up, leading to the charges.