Pleasant-looking week with warmer temps on the way

By and FOX 2 Staff
Warming trend is coming by week's end

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night - a few clouds cool and dry and a low of 45

Tuesday:  Partly sunny and a bit milder with a high near 70.

Wednesday:  Increasing clouds and a late-day shower and a high of 73.

Thursday:  Cloudy with occasional showers and a high of 76.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, shower chance and a high near 70.

Saturday:  Sun and clouds with a high of 74.

Sunday:  Partly sunny and warmer with a high near 80.

Memorial Day Monday: Sun and clouds with a high of 85.

