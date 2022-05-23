Pleasant-looking week with warmer temps on the way
FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night - a few clouds cool and dry and a low of 45
Tuesday: Partly sunny and a bit milder with a high near 70.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and a late-day shower and a high of 73.
Thursday: Cloudy with occasional showers and a high of 76.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, shower chance and a high near 70.
Saturday: Sun and clouds with a high of 74.
Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer with a high near 80.
Memorial Day Monday: Sun and clouds with a high of 85.
Enjoy,
-Luterman
