Pleasant-looking week with warmer temps on the way

Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night - a few clouds cool and dry and a low of 45

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a bit milder with a high near 70.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and a late-day shower and a high of 73.

Thursday: Cloudy with occasional showers and a high of 76.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, shower chance and a high near 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with a high of 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer with a high near 80.

Memorial Day Monday: Sun and clouds with a high of 85.

Enjoy,



-Luterman

Advertisement



