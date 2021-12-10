Expand / Collapse search

Plymouth-Canton high schools to be virtual next week after Thursday's lockdown

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - Classes at Canton High School, Plymouth High School, and Salem High School will be taught virtually next week after reports of a gun on campus prompted a lockdown Thursday.

School officials said an unconfirmed report of a gun was received at about 1:40 p.m., forcing Plymouth-Canton Educational Park into an hours-long lockdown. Students were not allowed to leave when the school day ended as authorities searched the schools and grounds.

Read: Students released from Plymouth-Canton lockdown

No gun or evidence of a gun was found, and no one was injured.

School was canceled for students at all Plymouth-Canton Community Schools on Friday. 

Only the three high schools will be virtual next week. Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Jan. 3 after winter break.

Parents and students shaken up after lockdown at Plymouth Canton schools

Canton police searched for an armed student at the Plymouth Canton Educational Park for hours Thursday afternoon. While they did not find the suspect today, the investigation remains active.