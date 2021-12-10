Plymouth-Canton high schools to be virtual next week after Thursday's lockdown

Classes at Canton High School, Plymouth High School, and Salem High School will be taught virtually next week after reports of a gun on campus prompted a lockdown Thursday.

School officials said an unconfirmed report of a gun was received at about 1:40 p.m., forcing Plymouth-Canton Educational Park into an hours-long lockdown. Students were not allowed to leave when the school day ended as authorities searched the schools and grounds.

No gun or evidence of a gun was found, and no one was injured.

School was canceled for students at all Plymouth-Canton Community Schools on Friday.

Only the three high schools will be virtual next week. Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Jan. 3 after winter break.