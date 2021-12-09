UPDATE: Students released from Plymouth-Canton lockdown; no evidence yet of gun found

Students at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park were released after more than three hours on lockdown after a report of a subject with a gun on the sprawling high school campus.

Police are still searching the campus - which includes three large high schools housing about 2,000 students each - with no evidence yet of a gun or suspect being found.

According to a statement from Canton Police, officers from the department, along with Plymouth and Plymouth Township Police Departments are on scene to investigate a potential threat on the campus. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has also arrived to assist with the investigation.

The lockdown went into place around 2 p.m. on Thursday. School was set to dismiss at 2:22 p.m. Once the lockdown was in place, students were not allowed to leave the classroom as police searched the massive campus.

"We have had nothing but cooperation with the children they have been great, they have been patient with us and that is a good thing. We are trying to get them out of school safely and understand more about this perceived threat at the school," said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh.

A little after 5 p.m., school officials started to release students.

Baugh said police are using videos, photos, info from students, citizens, and parents to analyze the perceived threat.

This picture shows a barricaded door inside one of the Plymouth Canton schools. Courtesy: Hajer Alsalman.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, it was regarding a report of a subject possibly with a gun.

"The Wayne County Sheriff‘s office was called to assist Canton police after a report of a subject with a gun. No one is in custody at this time. Students will be released under the supervision of police. More information will be provided when it is available."

Baugh said that the lockdown was prompted based on a student who reported seeing a gun in one of the schools, but a weapon has not been found. He did add that there have not been recent social media threats.

The educational campus has more than 6,000 students across the three high schools. And all of them are still under lockdown.

Baugh said there was not a timetable for when the lockdown would be lifted and students would be released for the day.

All buildings on the campus are locked down as police check and clear the area.

Threats have been flowing into most school districts since last Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School. Around the same time that the threat was being investigated at Plymouth-Canton, the Wayne County Prosecutor promised to charge those responsible for making false threats.

School dismissal is being delayed until the investigation is complete. No students are being released, and the parking lot and surrounding roads are being closed by police.

Parents should not attempt to pick-up students at this time, keeping the area clear for police.

FOX 2 spoke with an employee inside the school who said that all students are inside classrooms and are safe at this time.

Police, fire trucks, and ambulances were all seen surrounding the school as parents were arriving to pick up their students from class.

School was supposed to have been released at 2:22 p.m. Around 3 p.m., cars could be seen lining the busy roads around the high school as they wait to pick up their children from school.

