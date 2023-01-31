Plymouth Ice Fest, Oddities and Horror, beer history, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

Bundle up this weekend! It's going to be cold and full of things to do.

Plymouth Ice Festival

Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5

350 S. Main St. in Plymouth

Browse dozens of ice sculptures around Downtown Plymouth during this annual winter event. There will be a petting zoo, an ice bar, "Frozen" playing at the Penn Theater, and more.

When you're done, warmup at one of Plymouth's many restaurants.

Learn more.

Downtown Trenton Winterfest

Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4

2644 W Jefferson Ave. in Trenton

Enjoy outdoor activities, food, vendors, ice sculptures, beer tents, live entertainment, and more. There will also be a kids' area.

Learn more and see the map here.

Detroit Beer, a Heady History Tour and Tasting

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

The Detroit History Club at 3103 Commor Ave. in Hamtramck

This tour features stories of beer's past in Michigan and guided tastings. The stops will also include beer trivia and prizes.

An $89 ticket gets you a seat on the bus and three flights of beer – one at each brewery stop, water, and a light snack. This price includes tips at the breweries, too.

Can't make it this weekend? Another tour is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Learn more.

The Michigan Oddities and Horror Fest

Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MBT Expo Center at 3775 S. Custer Road in Monroe

Shop for creepy decor and collectibles during this fest featuring skulls, witchcraft, horror exhibits, vendors, and more.

Tickets are $15. Children 8 and younger are free.

Get tickets.

Berkley Winterfest

Sunday, Feb. 5 from noon to 2 p.m.

Berkley Parks & Recreation at 2400 Robina Ave.

This free fest has something for the whole family, from bounce houses to s'mores, to tabletop curling, to an ice rink, and more.

Note the date is Sunday, as the event was moved from Saturday due to the frigid weather forecast.

Learn more.