Tour features history of Detroit beer, brewery tastings

Learn about Detroit's beer history as you sample beers around the city.

Detroit History Tours is hosting two events next month featuring stories of beer's past in Michigan and guided tastings. The stops will also include beer trivia and prizes.

An $89 ticket gets you a seat on the bus and three flights of beer – one at each brewery stop, water, and a light snack. This price includes tips at the breweries, too.

Teacher, former lawyer, and author Patti Smith and radio/television productions instructor Kevin Walsh will lead the tours.

Tours are scheduled from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 25. They department from The Detroit History Club at 3103 Commor Avenue in Hamtramck.

Get tickets and find out more here.