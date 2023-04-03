Points for Pounds: Kroger pledges to donate 1 pound of food to Gleaners for every point Pistons score at home

Every basket the Detroit Pistons make this season will make a difference for people in the community.

Through Points for Pounds, Kroger will donate a pound of food to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan for every point the Pistons score during home games.

"Sometimes, we take for granted what we actually are grateful for," Pistons forward Marvin Bagley said. "To be here and do things like this is definitely exciting."

Easter is one of the times families struggle to put a holiday meal on the table. A survey from Finance Buzz says more than 70% of people say the rising cost of food will impact their Easter holiday plans. Kroger, Gleaners, and volunteers are working to make it a little easier for people.

"The fact that we have people that are signing up to volunteer means that our mission is speaking to them.," said Angela Halvorsen, with Gleaners.

People were sorting and packing food ahead of the holiday.

"When it comes to food insecurity, many hands make light work. It’s a battle that we have across the state," said Cam Barrett, with Kroger.

Volunteers will continue to be needed to help those in need.

"Coming out of the winter, inflation is hitting people really hard still. We still see lingering effects of the pandemic. So, we both need people here helping us pack up our distribution boxes," Halvorsen said.