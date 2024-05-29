Police: 1 man killed, another injured in Highland Park shooting

A man was killed while another was wounded in a double shooting on Wednesday.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Pilgrim Street in Highland Park.

The Highland Park Police Department said no one is in custody at this time. Officers did find shell casing in the road.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Michigan State Police took over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.