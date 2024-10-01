Police: 12 teens arrested, 2 officers injured in fights after Westland football game

Twelve high school students were arrested, some accused of attacking police officers, after a homecoming football game.

Westland police say it began with a series of fights following the game. The situation quickly escalated, two officers were injured, and backup had to be called in.

Police video shows just a fraction of the chaos officers said they faced Friday night.

"The crowd wasn’t listening," said Deputy Chief Robert Wilkie. "They were simply finding a new location to go and fight."

Police provided footage of the incident, showing dozens of high school students from ninth through twelfth grade from John Glenn and Wayne Memorial High Schools.

Camera phones were out, and bystanders were undeterred as officers attempted to break up fight after fight.

"It was clear that this wasn’t serious to them; this was something they enjoyed doing," Wilkie said.

Six officers were initially assigned to the game, but when the fights broke out, Wilkie said they were not enough.

"We had to call for mutual aid from multiple jurisdictions to help get things under control," Wilkie said.

In their attempt to regain control, things got worse.

"When the officers attempted to arrest individuals, that’s when the officers were assaulted," he explained.

Twelve minors were arrested in total, with the only reported injuries being to law enforcement.

"At least one officer was punched multiple times, and another sustained a concussion," Wilkie confirmed.

The Wayne-Westland Schools superintendent is also taking this situation very seriously.

"They are currently not attending school as the investigation continues," said Jen Curry, acting superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools.

Working with police, Curry says there will be changes to the remaining games at John Glenn and Wayne Memorial High Schools.

Changes to be implemented will include limits on attendance; each athlete, cheerleader, and band member can invite only five guests.

"We are putting their names on a list, and we will check it as they come in," Curry said. "These incidents have been happening throughout the region."

Westland police also reported that while attempting to break up a fight, a body-worn camera was stolen. It has since been recovered, and the person responsible will be charged accordingly.