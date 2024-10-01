Police assaulted, juveniles arrested during fights at football game at Westland's John Glenn High School
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Friday's homecoming football game at John Glenn High School in Westland ended with several police officers injured and numerous juveniles in custody.
Westland police said Monday that multiple fights between young people broke out as fans left the game against Wayne Memorial around 7:30 p.m. last week. As police tried to break up the fights, several officers were assaulted.
According to the police department, one officer was punched multiple times, while another suffered a concussion and neck strain in the midst of the altercations. A body camera was also stolen from an officer, but later recovered.
Twelve juveniles were arrested, and two were turned over to the Wayne County Youth Home on charges including assault and battery on a police officer. Police are also investigating other people who may have been involved.
The chaos led to changes that will impact games moving forward. After a meeting between police and the Wayne Westland Community School District, new policies have been implemented:
- Guest Limitations: All football players, band members, and cheerleaders will be permitted to bring five guests to the games.
- Guest Submission: Players, band members, and cheerleaders must submit the names of their guests to their coach or director by Thursday before the game.
- Ticket Purchase: All guests listed must purchase a ticket through GoFan, or have a KLAA or family pass and present a photo ID at the entrance.
- Adult Supervision: All minors attending the game MUST have an adult present.
- Spectator Restrictions: No other spectators will be allowed to attend the games until further notice.