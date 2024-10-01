Police assaulted, juveniles arrested during fights at football game at Westland's John Glenn High School

article

The Brief Multiple fights between juveniles broke out at the end of John Glenn High School's homecoming football game on Sept. 27. Several police officers were assaulted, and 12 juveniles were arrested. The school district has implemented new rules for attending games, including guest limits for each football player, cheerleader, and band member.



Friday's homecoming football game at John Glenn High School in Westland ended with several police officers injured and numerous juveniles in custody.

Westland police said Monday that multiple fights between young people broke out as fans left the game against Wayne Memorial around 7:30 p.m. last week. As police tried to break up the fights, several officers were assaulted.

According to the police department, one officer was punched multiple times, while another suffered a concussion and neck strain in the midst of the altercations. A body camera was also stolen from an officer, but later recovered.

Twelve juveniles were arrested, and two were turned over to the Wayne County Youth Home on charges including assault and battery on a police officer. Police are also investigating other people who may have been involved.

The chaos led to changes that will impact games moving forward. After a meeting between police and the Wayne Westland Community School District, new policies have been implemented: