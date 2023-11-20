Police: 18-year-old passenger killed in high-speed Grosse Pointe crash

article

Grosse Pointe Farms police released new information in a fatal crash that killed an 18-year-old Friday night.

Investigators say that a 16-year-old driver was speeding in a BMW X3 when he lost control and hit a streetlight pole, and then a tree on Ridge Road between Moran and Lewiston roads at 9 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The 18-year-old male victim from Grosse Pointe, was a front-seat passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also from Grosse Pointe, was originally listed in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.

"Arriving public safety personnel were able to quickly remove the driver, who was transported to St. John Hospital in Detroit. The front-seat passenger was removed with extrication tools and pronounced deceased at the scene," GPDPS said in a release. "A Michigan State Police Crash Investigator responded to the scene to aid in the investigation and reconstruct the accident scene.

"The vehicle’s event data recorder will be examined to provide further insight into the details of the crash. The accident remains under investigation."

