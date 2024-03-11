Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting inside Westland home

A shooting inside a Westland home ended with two people dead and one injured on Monday.

"The Westland Police Department responded to a home in the 2300 block of Deerfield Court at approximately 6:15 p.m.," according to a police release. "Responding officers forced entry to the home and discovered three victims, two deceased and one injured."

The injured person was taken to a local hospital; their condition remains unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident, however there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for further updates.