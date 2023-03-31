Police: 2 dead after crashing into semi-truck near police precinct

Detroit Police are investigating a fatal crash that has left 2 men dead on Detroit's east side.

According to police, the crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. Friday morning at Wilfred and Gratiot when a vehicle occupied by 2 people crashed into a parked semi-truck. The intersection where the crash occurred is a block away from the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct.

Police say there have been reports that the crash was the result of a police chase. However, at this time say it does not appear that officers were pursuing the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under active investigation.