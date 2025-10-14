Police: 3 victims stabbed by family member in Canton

Police are at the scene of a triple stabbing in Canton Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:40 p.m. Canton first responders arrived to the 3700 block of Parklawn and discovered three victims who had been stabbed.

The suspect - who is a family member of the victims, was arrested at the residence, which is just north of Geddes.

The three victims were transported and hospitalized. Their medical status is unclear.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



